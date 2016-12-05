The Pitt News Staff

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016

11:11 a.m. Lawrence Hall. Pitt police responded to a report of the theft of a bicycle. An investigation is pending.

6:03 p.m. Detre Hall. Police arrested one person on charges of terroristic threats.

Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016

3:28 a.m. McKee Place and Fifth Avenue. Police issued a citation to a man for marijuana and disorderly conduct.

10:11 a.m. 100-300 block of Oakland Avenue. Police responded to a report of the theft of a jacket and wallet. An investigation is pending.

Friday, Nov. 25, 2016

1:53 a.m. 7-Eleven. Police arrested a non-affiliated person on a warrant.

2:25 a.m. Lothrop Hall. Police responded to a report of a liquor law violation from a campus security authority. Police referred one student for judicial action.

11:15 a.m. Bayard Street. Police responded to a report from a student that she was a victim of a scam.

Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016

10:53 a.m. 7-Eleven. Police responded to a report of a retail theft. An investigation is pending.

4:24 p.m. Mazeroski Field. Police responded to a report of a smell of marijuana. They referred two students for judicial action.

11:07 p.m. Mercy Hospital. Police arrested two people, one man and one woman, on charges of posessing heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Monday, Nov. 28, 2016

12:23 a.m. Pennsylvania Hall. Police responded to a report of a smell of marijuana. They referred one student for judicial action.

12:58 a.m. Litchfield Tower C. Police responded to a report of a smell of marijuana. They referred two students for judicial action.

1:25 a.m. Posvar Hall. Police issued a warrant arrest for a non-affiliated man.

3:07 a.m. Bayard and Craig streets. Pitt police assisted city police with an armed robbery.

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016

8:01 a.m. 200 block of Coltart Street. Pitt police assisted city police with a domestic incident.

9:05 p.m. Forbes Avenue and Craig Street. Police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for public drunkenness.

9:05 p.m. Lothrop Hall. Police responded to a report of a smell of marijuana. They referred one student for judicial action.

11:09 p.m. Benedum Hall. Police responded to a report from a student that an unknown person damaged his computer. An investigation is pending.

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016

9:18 a.m. Public Safety Building. Pitt police assisted city police with judicial referrals.

2:27 p.m. Benedum Hall. Police responded to an individual’s report of the theft of some personal items from a desk drawer. An investigation is pending.

4:21 p.m. Frick Fine Arts Building. Police responded to an individual’s report of the theft of their bicycle. An investigation is pending.

6:28 p.m. Detre Hall. Police responded and took a report for invasion of privacy. Charges are pending upon completion of an investigation. An investigation is pending.

8:41 p.m. Pennsylvania Hall. Police responded to a student’s report of receiving harassing phone calls. An investigation is pending.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016

12:57 a.m. Fifth and Craft avenues. Police arrested an unaffiliated person for fleeing and eluding police, criminal attempt, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

1:11 a.m. Sutherland Hall. Police issued a citation to a student for underage drinking.

1:16 a.m. UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Police issued a citation to an unaffiliated person for disorderly conduct.

5:28 p.m. University Club. Police responded to a report that an unknown individual wrote a threatening message on a bathroom wall. An investigation is pending.

9:00 p.m. Litchfield Tower B. Police responded to a report of the smell of marijuana and referred one student for judicial action.

9:18 p.m. Litchfield Tower A. Police responded to a report of the smell of marijuana and referred one student for judicial action.

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016

12:16 a.m. 3400 block of Ward Street. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.

2:16 a.m. Meyran Avenue. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.