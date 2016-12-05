Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016
11:11 a.m. Lawrence Hall. Pitt police responded to a report of the theft of a bicycle. An investigation is pending.
6:03 p.m. Detre Hall. Police arrested one person on charges of terroristic threats.
Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016
3:28 a.m. McKee Place and Fifth Avenue. Police issued a citation to a man for marijuana and disorderly conduct.
10:11 a.m. 100-300 block of Oakland Avenue. Police responded to a report of the theft of a jacket and wallet. An investigation is pending.
Friday, Nov. 25, 2016
1:53 a.m. 7-Eleven. Police arrested a non-affiliated person on a warrant.
2:25 a.m. Lothrop Hall. Police responded to a report of a liquor law violation from a campus security authority. Police referred one student for judicial action.
11:15 a.m. Bayard Street. Police responded to a report from a student that she was a victim of a scam.
Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016
10:53 a.m. 7-Eleven. Police responded to a report of a retail theft. An investigation is pending.
4:24 p.m. Mazeroski Field. Police responded to a report of a smell of marijuana. They referred two students for judicial action.
11:07 p.m. Mercy Hospital. Police arrested two people, one man and one woman, on charges of posessing heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Monday, Nov. 28, 2016
12:23 a.m. Pennsylvania Hall. Police responded to a report of a smell of marijuana. They referred one student for judicial action.
12:58 a.m. Litchfield Tower C. Police responded to a report of a smell of marijuana. They referred two students for judicial action.
1:25 a.m. Posvar Hall. Police issued a warrant arrest for a non-affiliated man.
3:07 a.m. Bayard and Craig streets. Pitt police assisted city police with an armed robbery.
Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016
8:01 a.m. 200 block of Coltart Street. Pitt police assisted city police with a domestic incident.
9:05 p.m. Forbes Avenue and Craig Street. Police issued a citation to a non-affiliated person for public drunkenness.
9:05 p.m. Lothrop Hall. Police responded to a report of a smell of marijuana. They referred one student for judicial action.
11:09 p.m. Benedum Hall. Police responded to a report from a student that an unknown person damaged his computer. An investigation is pending.
Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016
9:18 a.m. Public Safety Building. Pitt police assisted city police with judicial referrals.
2:27 p.m. Benedum Hall. Police responded to an individual’s report of the theft of some personal items from a desk drawer. An investigation is pending.
4:21 p.m. Frick Fine Arts Building. Police responded to an individual’s report of the theft of their bicycle. An investigation is pending.
6:28 p.m. Detre Hall. Police responded and took a report for invasion of privacy. Charges are pending upon completion of an investigation. An investigation is pending.
8:41 p.m. Pennsylvania Hall. Police responded to a student’s report of receiving harassing phone calls. An investigation is pending.
Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016
12:57 a.m. Fifth and Craft avenues. Police arrested an unaffiliated person for fleeing and eluding police, criminal attempt, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
1:11 a.m. Sutherland Hall. Police issued a citation to a student for underage drinking.
1:16 a.m. UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Police issued a citation to an unaffiliated person for disorderly conduct.
5:28 p.m. University Club. Police responded to a report that an unknown individual wrote a threatening message on a bathroom wall. An investigation is pending.
9:00 p.m. Litchfield Tower B. Police responded to a report of the smell of marijuana and referred one student for judicial action.
9:18 p.m. Litchfield Tower A. Police responded to a report of the smell of marijuana and referred one student for judicial action.
Friday, Dec. 2, 2016
12:16 a.m. 3400 block of Ward Street. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.
2:16 a.m. Meyran Avenue. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.