Police arrest two men for Meyran Avenue burglary

Emily Brindley / Assistant News Editor

After the 23rd burglary in Oakland this semester occurred last week, police have arrested two men for this most recent incident.

Pittsburgh police arrested 18-year-old Jamal Kyte-Saverly and an unnamed 17-year-old man in connection with the Dec. 1 burglary in the 300 block of Meyran Avenue. Kyte-Saverly was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and overnight accommodation with person present, one count of theft by unlawful taking, one count of burglary and four counts of receiving stolen property.

In Kyte-Saverly’s court documents, Jakeem Booker, a 17-year-old man, is listed as a co-defendant. It was not clear on Tuesday if Booker is the same 17-year-old police arrested.

Emily Schaffer, the assistant public information officer for Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Safety, said police are still investigating whether or not the men are involved in the other Oakland burglaries this semester.

No arrests have been made or suspects identified in the 22 other burglaries that have taken place in Oakland since August. In most of these burglaries, the burglar, or burglars, entered the home through an unlocked door or window while the tenants were either sleeping or not home.

In addition to the burglary on Dec. 1, two other homes were targeted that day, one on the 3700 block of Parkview Avenue and another home in the 3400 block of Ward Street. The home on Ward Street had also been burglarized on Halloween.

Kyte-Saverly is currently in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing on Dec. 15. His bail is set at $10,000, which he has not yet posted, according to the court documents.

Kyte-Saverly was previously arrested on Oct. 20 for fleeing or attempt to elude an officer, driving without a license, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

Because the police have not yet determined whether or not the Dec. 1 Meyran Avenue burglary is related to the other burglaries, Schaffer advised students to continue taking precautions and to “lock all doors [and] windows and secure air conditioning units.”