Henderson, Johnson and Price receive All-America honors

Senior offensive guard Dorian Johnson (53) is one of three Panthers to achieve All-American status in 2016. Jeff Ahearn | Senior Staff Photographer

Steve Rotstein | Sports Editor

Sporting News and USA Today each named a pair of Panthers to their 2016 college football All-America teams Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.

Both publications named sophomore Quadree Henderson a first-team All-American as a return specialist, the first kick returner in Panthers history to receive the honor. Sporting News also selected senior offensive guard Dorian Johnson as a first-team All-American, while senior defensive end Ejuan Price made USA Today’s second team.

Henderson led the NCAA during the regular season with three kickoff return touchdowns and added a fourth touchdown on a punt return, tying him with USC’s Adoree’ Jackson for the most total return touchdowns in the nation. His average of 31.1 yards per kick return ranked fifth in the country, and he had five kick returns of at least 80 yards.

Johnson helped pave the way for Pitt’s dominant rushing attack, which ranked fourth among Power 5 schools with 35 rushing touchdowns and No. 26 overall with 229.8 rushing yards per game. He and the rest of the Panthers’ offensive line also did a stellar job protecting quarterback Nathan Peterman, allowing only nine sacks in 12 games.

Price, meanwhile, led the nation with a career-high 21 tackles for loss and tied for sixth with a career-high 12 sacks, surpassing his total of 11.5 from last season. He also set a career high with three forced fumbles and finished the year with 42 total tackles.

The No. 23 Panthers are set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m.