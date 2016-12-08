Alexa Bakalarski / Assistant News Editor

After several people reported that a man was inappropriately exposing himself in Oakland, Pitt police issued a crime alert Thursday afternoon notifying students they were searching for him.

Officers responded to complaints at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Bates Street. Those who called police said a male standing between 355 and 357 Oakland Avenue masturbated as they walked by, according to the crime alert. Witnesses called police after leaving the area. Officers checked the surrounding area but could not locate the man.

The Pitt police crime alert describes the accused person as a Caucasian man, between the ages of 40 and 60 years old, short, obese and wearing dark clothing.

The crime alert offered precautionary tips to students such as being aware of one’s surroundings, walking with a friend at night and always having a charged cell phone.

Pitt police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Pitt police department at (412) 624 – 2121.