Interactive Crime Map Dec. 2 – 7

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016

10:05 a.m. Off campus. Pitt police assisted a female student who reported fraudulent charges on her credit card.

10:13 a.m. Darragh Street Apartments. Pitt police are investigating a report of a package theft.

12:22 p.m. 3700 block of Parkview Avenue. Pitt police assisted city police with responding to a burglary.

1:03 p.m. Posvar Hall/Forbes Quad. Pitt police are investigating a report of graffiti on a wall.

7:17 p.m. Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive Extension. Pitt police assisted Port Authority police with responding to an individual the Port Authority police cited for disorderly conduct.

9:01 p.m. Litchfield Tower A. Pitt police referred two students for judicial action after receiving a report of a smell of marijuana.

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016

12:15 a.m. SC Lot. Pitt police cited a male student for possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

12:35 a.m. 200 block of Meyran Avenue. Pitt police assisted city police with responding to an incident of criminal mischief.

1:03 a.m. Senott and Atwood streets. Pitt police cited a male student for obstructing a highway.

1:39 a.m. 100-300 block of Oakland Avenue. Pitt police arrested a male student for aggravated assault, public drunkenness and underage drinking.

2:14 a.m. Litchfield Tower C. Pitt police referred a student for judicial action after receiving a report from a campus security authority of an alcohol law violation.

1:56 p.m. Lothrop Hall. Pitt police are investigating a report of a bicycle theft.

7:41 p.m. Detre Hall. Pitt police are investigating a report of an harassment/theft.

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016

12:26 a.m. Nordenberg Hall. Pitt police cited a male student for underage drinking.

2:19 a.m. 100 block of Atwood Street. Pitt police arrested a male non-affiliate for aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

3:35 a.m. Litchfield Tower A. Pitt police cited a male student for underage drinking.

3:37 p.m. 5230 Centre Avenue. Pitt police assisted UPMC police with responding to a retail theft.

3:55 p.m. Detre Hall. Pitt police are investigating a report of a harassment/threat.

9:51 p.m. 3900 block of Forbes Avenue. Pitt police issued two citations to a male non-affiliate for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Monday, Dec. 5, 2016

10:09 a.m. Posvar Hall/Forbes Hall. Pitt police are investigating the report of a stolen jacket.

11:37 a.m. Litchfield Towers Lobby. Pitt police are investigating a report of a stolen jacket.

1:33 p.m. Cost Sports Center. Pitt police are investigating a theft of a ratchet set.

5:12 p.m. 300 block of Ophelia Street. Pitt police assisted city police with responding to a defiant trespass.

7:11 p.m. 3700 block of Forbes Avenue. Pitt police issued a citation for aggressive panhandling to a male non-affiliate.

9:09 p.m. Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street. Pitt police issued a verbal warning to three individuals for panhandling.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016

12:03 a.m. Cathedral of Learning. Pitt police responded to an individual who wanted to file a harassment report.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016

10:36 a.m. Benedum Hall. Pitt police are investigating a bicycle theft.

4:08 p.m. Benedum Hall. Pitt police are investigating a bicycle theft.

9:40 p.m. 300 block of Oakland Avenue. Pitt police are investigating a report of an indecent exposure.