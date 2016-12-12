Interactive Crime Map Dec. 2 – 7

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016
10:05 a.m. Off campus. Pitt police assisted a female student who reported fraudulent charges on her credit card.
10:13 a.m. Darragh Street Apartments. Pitt police are investigating a report of a package theft.
12:22 p.m. 3700 block of Parkview Avenue. Pitt police assisted city police with responding to a burglary.
1:03 p.m. Posvar Hall/Forbes Quad. Pitt police are investigating a report of graffiti on a wall.
7:17 p.m. Forbes Avenue and Schenley Drive Extension. Pitt police assisted Port Authority police with responding to an individual the Port Authority police cited for disorderly conduct.
9:01 p.m. Litchfield Tower A. Pitt police referred two students for judicial action after receiving a report of a smell of marijuana.
Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016
12:15 a.m. SC Lot. Pitt police cited a male student for possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
12:35 a.m. 200 block of Meyran Avenue. Pitt police assisted city police with responding to an incident of criminal mischief.
1:03 a.m. Senott and Atwood streets. Pitt police cited a male student for obstructing a highway.
1:39 a.m. 100-300 block of Oakland Avenue. Pitt police arrested a male student for aggravated assault, public drunkenness and underage drinking.
2:14 a.m. Litchfield Tower C. Pitt police referred a student for judicial action after receiving a report from a campus security authority of an alcohol law violation.
1:56 p.m. Lothrop Hall. Pitt police are investigating a report of a bicycle theft.
7:41 p.m. Detre Hall. Pitt police are investigating a report of an harassment/theft.
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016
12:26 a.m. Nordenberg Hall. Pitt police cited a male student for underage drinking.
2:19 a.m. 100 block of Atwood Street. Pitt police arrested a male non-affiliate for aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
3:35 a.m. Litchfield Tower A. Pitt police cited a male student for underage drinking.
3:37 p.m. 5230 Centre Avenue. Pitt police assisted UPMC police with responding to a retail theft.
3:55 p.m. Detre Hall. Pitt police are investigating a report of a harassment/threat.
9:51 p.m. 3900 block of Forbes Avenue. Pitt police issued two citations to a male non-affiliate for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Monday, Dec. 5, 2016
10:09 a.m. Posvar Hall/Forbes Hall. Pitt police are investigating the report of a stolen jacket.
11:37 a.m. Litchfield Towers Lobby. Pitt police are investigating a report of a stolen jacket.
1:33 p.m. Cost Sports Center. Pitt police are investigating a theft of a ratchet set.
5:12 p.m. 300 block of Ophelia Street. Pitt police assisted city police with responding to a defiant trespass.
7:11 p.m. 3700 block of Forbes Avenue. Pitt police issued a citation for aggressive panhandling to a male non-affiliate.
9:09 p.m. Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street. Pitt police issued a verbal warning to three individuals for panhandling.
Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016
12:03 a.m. Cathedral of Learning. Pitt police responded to an individual who wanted to file a harassment report.
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016
10:36 a.m. Benedum Hall. Pitt police are investigating a bicycle theft.
4:08 p.m. Benedum Hall. Pitt police are investigating a bicycle theft.
9:40 p.m. 300 block of Oakland Avenue. Pitt police are investigating a report of an indecent exposure.