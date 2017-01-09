close


PPC hosts Edward Snowden live video chat

Ashwini Sivaganesh / News Editor
January 9, 2017

The Pitt Program Council announced Sunday at midnight that it would be hosting a live video conference event with NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden Feb. 1.

Doors for the event, where Snowden will lecture and answer questions from Pitt students, will open at 7:30 p.m. and a stand-by line will be allowed in at 8:15 p.m.

Snowden was a former Central Intelligence Agency employee who, in 2013, leaked classified National Security Association information about government surveillance of cell phones to the public. He has since fled the country and lives in an undisclosed location in Russia.

Students can pick up free tickets at the William Pitt Union ticket office starting Jan. 11.

For more information visit the PPC event page.

