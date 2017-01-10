Dr. Randy Juhl to serve as Pitt’s acting athletic director

Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher appointed Dr. Randy Juhl as Pitt's acting athletic director on Tuesday. Kate Koenig | Senior Staff Photographer

Bayard Miller | Assistant Sports Editor

When it comes to sports, a little bit of chemistry can go a long way. The Pitt Panthers will get just that from their new acting athletic director, Dr. Randy Juhl.

Randy P. Juhl has spent the majority of his time at the University of Pittsburgh as a Distinguished Service Professor at in the School of Pharmacy, with his research focused on how prescription drugs metabolize in the human body. By the time he retired from his professorial duties in 2015, he achieved the positions of Vice Chancellor for Research Conduct and Compliance and Dean Emeritus of Pharmacy. This time around, Juhl will temporarily assume the duties of outgoing athletic director Scott Barnes.

Barnes, who oversaw Pitt Athletics for less than two years, is leaving the University to take the same job at Oregon State. While Barnes has publicly stated that he regrets not being able to spend more time in Pittsburgh, the Spokane, Washington, native cites family health concerns as his main motivation for moving back to the Pacific Northwest.

Juhl will not be taking up Barnes’ reins as a complete newcomer to the bureaucracy of collegiate sports.

After Steve Pederson — Pitt’s AD from 1996 to 2002, and again from 2007 to 2012 — was dismissed from his role, Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher tapped Juhl for the same job he will take now. Once again, he will chair the search committee for Barnes’ replacement.

“I have asked Randy to resume this role in order to minimize disruption within our athletic department and facilitate coordination with the ongoing search process for our next athletic director,” Gallagher said about his decision. “I am deeply grateful that he has agreed to come out of retirement to resume a pair of roles that he successfully carried out for us two years ago.”

If his past tenure is any indication, Juhl will head Pitt Athletics for a short period of time. His last stint as acting athletic director lasted only four months before Barnes, who was hired away from Utah State, replaced him. The first official day of Juhl’s temporary hire is Jan. 20.

“With Randy as our acting athletic director, we will continue to move forward with our strategic plan. Our shared goal is to maintain our outstanding momentum in advancing Pitt Athletics.”