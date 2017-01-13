It’s Dogg’n It victim of armed robbery

Pitt police and city police responded to an armed robbery at It's Dogg'n It on Wednesday. TPN File Photo

Ashwini Sivaganesh / News Editor

It’s Dogg’n It, a beer and convenience store, was robbed Wednesday evening by an unknown suspect with a handgun.

Pitt police and city police responded to the store, located on the 200 block of Atwood Street, around 6:10 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Emily Schaffer, a spokesperson for city police, said two individuals were present in the store during the time of the crime, but no one was injured. The suspect left the establishment with cash.

According to store clerk Jashim Uddin, he and his wife were the only ones in the store. He said the perpetrator held him at gunpoint, reached over the counter and snatched the money out of the cash register.

Rahul Kumar, the store’s owner, said that the suspect got away with close to $500 and fled to a nearby waiting vehicle on Atwood Street, heading south.

Pitt police’s crime alert describes the suspect as a thin black male in his late 20s to early 30s.

The police departments are asking that anyone with information regarding any of the incidents call the Pittsburgh Police Department at 412-422-6520 or Pitt police at 412-624-2121.