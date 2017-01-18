Interactive crime map Jan. 4 – 13

The Pitt News Staff

Jan. 4, 2017

Noon. University Store on Fifth. 4000 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a retail theft. One student was referred for judicial action.

12:20 p.m. Keystone Building. 3520 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a computer theft. An investigation is pending.

1:02 p.m. OC Parking Lot. Allequippa Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.

8:08 p.m. 3400 Bates St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a bicycle theft.

Jan. 6, 2017

1:07 p.m. Sutherland Hall. 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a broken glass television case.

4:53 p.m. Litchfield Tower A. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a cell phone theft.

5:09 p.m. Schenley Drive, Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a nonaffiliate for disorderly conduct.

11:45 p.m. Litchfield Tower A. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a juvenile student for underage drinking.

11:58 p.m. Panther Hall. 3805 University Drive C, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

Jan. 7, 2017

12:40 a.m. Litchfield Tower B. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a marijuana smell. One student was referred for judicial action.

1:06 a.m. Litchfield Tower B. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

1:42 a.m. Litchfield Tower B. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

1:53 a.m. Litchfield Tower B. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

2:04 a.m. Wesley W. Posvar Hall/Forbes Quad. 230 S. Bouquet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a marijuana smell. One student was referred for judicial action.

2:10 a.m. Litchfield Tower B. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a student with two citations for underage drinking and disorderly conduct.

3:55 a.m. Semple St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a criminal trespass.

11:06 p.m. McCormick Hall. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a marijuana smell. Two students were referred for judicial action.

11:48 p.m. Litchfield Tower A. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a marijuana smell. Two students were referred for judicial action.

Jan. 8, 2017

1:19 a.m. Litchfield Tower B. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

9:46 a.m. Pennsylvania Hall. 3825 University Drive C, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.

10:23 p.m. Posvar Hall Garage. 230 S. Bouquet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued two students for possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

Jan. 9, 2017

10:47 a.m. Hillman Library. 3960 Forbes Ave. #271, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to computer theft. An investigation is pending.

Jan. 10, 2017.

1:02 p.m. Sutherland Hall. 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a student altercation. No criminal charges are pending and both were referred for judicial action.

3:44 p.m. BQ meter and green space. Pitt police responded to a theft from a motor vehicle. An investigation is pending.

5:33 p.m. Meyran Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.

Jan. 11, 2017

4:10 p.m. Detre Hall. 3811 O’Hara St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a nonaffiliate for harassment/threat.

6:07 p.m. Public Safety Building. 3412 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted a student in filing a harassment by communication report. An investigation is pending.

6:10 p.m. 200 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a robbery.

8:36 p.m. Forbes Avenue and Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police issued a nonaffiliate for marijuana/disorderly conduct.

Jan. 12, 2017

1:14 p.m. Cathedral of Learning. 4200 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a theft from a faculty member’s office. An investigation is pending.

4:29 p.m. Hillman Library. 3960 Forbes Ave. #271, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a missing cell phone. An investigation is pending.

10:46 p.m. Sigma Chi House. 3804 University Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. Two students were referred for judicial action.

11:26 p.m. Victoria Hall. 3500 Victoria St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a theft of miscellaneous property. An investigation is pending.

Jan. 13, 2017

12:21 a.m. Litchfield Tower B. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a student for narcotic possession, possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession and another student for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.

12:38 a.m. Fifth and Ruskin avenues, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a nonaffiliate for possession of a small report of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

1:59 a.m. 100 to 300 block of Oakland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for disorderly conduct.