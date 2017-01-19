Relief of Pitt wrestling coach Jason Peters came after incident in Evanston

Jason Peters was relieved of his duties as Pitt head wrestling coach Thursday morning and is no longer with the university. Jeff Ahearn | Senior Staff Photographer

Steve Rotstein | Sports Editor

Jason Peters is no longer Pitt’s head wrestling coach as of Thursday and no longer works for the University.

Assistant head coaches Matt Kocher and Drew Headlee will act as co-head coaches for the remainder of the 2017 season, according to a Thursday Pitt press release.

Senior 149-pounder Mikey Racciato did not wrestle against Franklin and Marshall, Davidson or Bloomsburg last Saturday, and Peters was not there to coach.

The Pitt News has been looking into an incident that occurred during the team’s trip to Evanston, Illinois. Police responded to a call within the hotel where the Pitt wrestling team was staying for the Midlands Championships at Northwestern University.

Evanston Police Department Commander Joe Dugan shared details of an incident report from Dec. 31, stating that a 911 call came in from someone inside the Hilton Garden Inn at about 2:30 a.m. According to an employee at the hotel’s front desk, the Pitt wrestling team was staying at this hotel at the time.

The Evanston Police responded to the call, and when they knocked on the door of the hotel room, a 22-year old man answered, Dugan said. Police described the man as uncooperative, but he said one of his friend’s belongings — about $300 in U.S. currency — was stolen. The suspects were three black women whom the men had found on the internet, Dugan said.

The Evanston Police Department did not release the names of the men in the room in time for publication but confirmed that they were there for a wrestling tournament.

“It doesn’t mention if they’re in town to wrestle, to visit, to participate, as a viewer,” Dugan said.

Another 19-year old who was in the room, who said he was just a spectator, told police they had contacted the women via the internet as a “joke,” and that he left when the women arrived, Dugan said. The men who remained in the room did not want to pursue charges and did not want to talk further with the police.

According to a source close to the team — who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak about the matter — Racciato and two other wrestlers along with Peters, were suspended indefinitely prior to last Saturday’s matches.

This source also said the wrestlers were asked to sign a confidentiality agreement Wednesday to not disclose information about the firing or suspensions.

Pitt Athletics spokesperson Julie Jurich declined to comment on the incident in Evanston, or whether the wrestlers had been suspended.

“Whatever we put out today, that’s all we’ve got,” Jurich said, referring to the university’s press release announcing the coaching change on its official website.

Pitt Athletics spokesperson E.J. Borghetti did not comment before publication Thursday.

Racciato declined to comment without permission from Jurich. The other two wrestlers also declined comment.

Peters had been the Panthers’ head coach since 2013, when he took over for longtime coach Rande Stottlemyer. He served under Stottlemyer as an assistant coach for 10 years, including nine as his top assistant.

Prior to Pitt, Peters spent four years as head assistant wrestling coach at Princeton University, as well as one season as an assistant coach at his alma mater, East Stroudsburg University.

Elizabeth Lepro contributed reporting to this story.