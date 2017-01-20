Washington D.C. — 9:56 a.m.

Stephen Caruso / Online Visual Editor

According to one cop, Metropolitan Police have been on duty since 4 a.m. this morning working crowd control outside the Mall. Many law enforcement officials on duty also seem to not know specifics on where and how spectators can gain entrance.

Whether the rain or the size, the event isn’t as hyped-up as a typical Trump campaign rally, but there is one constant: the vendors. Hawking everything from flags to buttons, anyone still wanting for a “Make America Great Again” hat isn’t likely to go home empty handed. Of course, many simply brought their own.

Desi, who thinks “Trump is a complete asshole” is only selling Trump memorabilia to make the bills. His pitch? “Make your head great again!” pic.twitter.com/CN9d4RLd7d — Stephen Caruso (@StephenJ_Caruso) January 20, 2017