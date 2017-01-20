Washington D.C. — 10:02 a.m.

Lauren Rosenblatt / Managing Editor

Mikael Mattosian, a CMU grad student, and Manjot Singh, a Coro fellow in Pittsburgh, left for Washington D.C. from Pittsburgh at one this morning to join the protest with Answer Coalition — which stands for Act Now Stop War End Racism.

Singh said he looked at a children’s book titled How to Explain Trump to Kids that him and his housemates got when Trump was still a candidate. He said the first thought to cross his mind was how could he tell his kids he didn’t do anything at the inauguration.

“D.C. seemed like less of an option and more of a duty,” Singh said.