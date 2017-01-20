Washington D.C. — 10:24 a.m.

James Evan Bowen-Gaddy / Senior Staff Writer

The National Mall is beginning to fill up and looks like a sea of red hats. Vendors walk up and down the crowds selling Trump hats, pins and flags. Halfway down the Mall, at Seventh Street, people are becoming agitated with the military security, who stop the crowds from crossing the street, where they can situate themselves closer to the ceremony. Confused attendees are pacing back and forth between different security officials, trying to find out how to get closer to the action.

