Washington D.C. — 10:38 a.m.

Lauren Rosenblatt / Managing Editor

Joe Iwasyk and Matthew Weiss, both first-year students at the University of Pennsylvania, decided they were coming to the inauguration a week ago with a school sponsored trip. They said most of the students on the bus were protesters and, as conservatives, they felt like a monitory on campus.

“I wouldn’t go around campus saying I’m a conservative,” Iwasyk said.

Weiss, who is in the Wharton School of Business, said that the day after Trump was elected, there was a lot of anti-Trump supporters on campus. Weiss said that he understands people’s concern but that he doesn’t believe in the efficiency of government.

“It’s not going to be a stroke of a pen I changed everything…some of his policies are negative but I believe it’s a restoring of traditional values,” Weiss said.