Freedom Center, Pittsburgh — 12:09 p.m.

Rebecca Peters / Staff Writer

Shawn Dalton of Homewood believes that the United States of America must unite to protect marginalized populations.

“Any section that feels divided divides all of America,” Dalton, 62, said.

Dalton volunteers as part of One PA, an organization that works to promote civil rights.

“We, as members of the middle class, help people reach their full potential,” she said. “We reach one so they can teach one.”

One PA is hosting the People’s Inauguration Party at Freedom Corner where attendees will take the same oath as President-elect Trump.