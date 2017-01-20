Freedom Center, Pittsburgh — 12:57 p.m.

Rebecca Peters / Staff Writer

After protesting every weekend during the Bush Administration, Ringa Sunn of Squirrel Hill is no stranger to political demonstrations.

“We’re here for ourselves,” Sunn, 33, said. “After a series of terrible things, Trump’s election is the crown jewel.”

Sunn printed buttons reading “Not My President” over Donald Trump’s face and handed them out during the People’s Inauguration Party and Freedom Corner on Friday.

Sunn advocates for healthcare and Planned Parenthood.

“People deserve the basic human right to be alive,” she said.

Through her activism, she plans to fundraise for health services that are at risk of being defunded under the Trump administration.

“It gives me hope that we can unite in the face of fear,” she said.