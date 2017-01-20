Washington D.C. — 1:58 p.m.

Stephen Caruso / Online Visual Editor

Trump’s presidency couldn’t have come any sooner for Guido Kaiser.

“I got laid off yesterday,” he said. The 52 year old travelled from outside Philly for his first inauguration. He hopes a Trump presidency will help manufacturing thrive in the US again by cutting regulations and supporting better trade practices with the US’s competitors.

“I’ve seen Chinese goods sold cheaper than we buy our raw materials” Kaiser said.

He also said he tired of Former President Barrack Obama’s rhetoric that he thought put Americans into separate “barrels” – like LGBT, African-American, or immigrants – and wanted a president, who, like his Italian first name and German last, represent everyone.

“We’re all going to be Americans [now],” Kaiser said.