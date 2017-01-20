close

LIVE: Inauguration Weekend

August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh — 2:16 p.m.

Alexis Carter / Staff Writer
January 20, 2017

A little over 50 people sat in the August Wilson Center to listen to Sala Udin. Udin, who received a Presidential Pardon from former President Barack Obama, opened the floor to comments from the audience about what Obama’s legacy meant to them.

Nisha Gupta, a Doctoral Candidate in Clinical Psychology at Duquesne University, said,
“I want to continue Obama’s legacy through my work as a psychotherapist, especially for minorities, to make sure they don’t lose hope either.”

