August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh — 2:16 p.m.

Alexis Carter / Staff Writer

A little over 50 people sat in the August Wilson Center to listen to Sala Udin. Udin, who received a Presidential Pardon from former President Barack Obama, opened the floor to comments from the audience about what Obama’s legacy meant to them.

Nisha Gupta, a Doctoral Candidate in Clinical Psychology at Duquesne University, said,

“I want to continue Obama’s legacy through my work as a psychotherapist, especially for minorities, to make sure they don’t lose hope either.”

Rev. Dr. Curtis from Mt. Ararat Church “He has earned the rights to be considered the greatest President we have ever had” @ThePittNews pic.twitter.com/A10AmFph66 — Alexis Y. Carter (@AYC_PhD) January 20, 2017