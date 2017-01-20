Washington D.C. — 2:31 p.m.

The anti-fascist bloc has run into police at 12 and K streets in downtown Washington D.C. The group’s goal was to disrupt the Inauguration Day. Rocks are flying from the protesters as the police respond with stun grenades.

From our reporter John Hamilton, as he reports from the Disrupt J20 protest on K and 12 streets: “Police in riot gear pushing back protesters. Loud noises coming from a nearby protest. Some form of explosive.”

K and 12th. Gas grenades continue across intersection. @ThePittNews pic.twitter.com/MJ92QrWXAX — Elaina Zachos (@elaina_zachos) January 20, 2017