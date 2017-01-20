Washington D.C. — Inauguration Day roundup

Here’s are a few moments from today’s coverage. TPN will continue to report from Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh tomorrow during the Women’s Marches.
Protesters gather outside the Archives in anticipation of Trump's inauguration @ThePittNews pic.twitter.com/xnwd84RUv5
— Lauren Rosenblatt (@LRosenblatt_) January 20, 2017
"The future is queer, Donald Trump get out of here!" Protestors marched to the entrance of general admission gate outside the National Mall. pic.twitter.com/aunwE5tqCV
— Matt Moret (@mttmoret) January 20, 2017
National Mall really starting to fill up an hour and half before the inauguration begins–a lot of red hats. @ThePittNews pic.twitter.com/a01TIqsk1A
— Evan BG (@evanbowengaddy) January 20, 2017
Some shots from #Inauguration in DC. Follow @ThePittNews tomorrow for more coverage from DC and Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/KgFh8o2zQK
— John Hamilton (@jham1496) January 20, 2017
Check out our @ThePittNews #Inauguration coverage at https://t.co/8smCZvLy5j. Here's a taste of it. pic.twitter.com/BqPWktpaB2
— Elaina Zachos (@elaina_zachos) January 20, 2017
Line behind me to get into Inaugural Parade pic.twitter.com/IjBZAYWea6
— Stephen Caruso (@StephenJ_Caruso) January 20, 2017
"We are here to unite hope over fear, love over hate."#FreedomCorner #Inauguration2017 @ThePittNews pic.twitter.com/YJFuEwgAqw
— rebecca (@peters_becca) January 20, 2017
At the Hair Cabaret for Peace for @ThePittNews Inauguration coverage pic.twitter.com/6lb74yZoJL
— Amanda Reed (@reedkat_) January 20, 2017