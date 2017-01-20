Gallery: The Inauguration in Washington, DC

A truck sets up barriers outside a gate on the parade route, early in the morning. John Hamilton | Visual Editor
The Capitol Building is seen through a fence. John Hamilton | Visual Editor
A protester paints and hands out signs saying “resist.” John Hamilton | Visual Editor
Matt Sisson traveled from northern Virginia for the inauguration. He said he was in D.C. for people who disagreed with his liberal views. “I couldn’t not come,” Sisson said. Elaina Zachos | Senior Staff Photographer
People climb trees to watch an anti-Trump rally. Michael Moore spoke at the rally, among others. John Hamilton | Visual Editor
A Trump protester (right) argues with a supporter about immigration. John Hamilton | Visual Editor
A scuffle between protesters and police brings down a mailbox at K and 13th streets NW. Elaina Zachos | Senior Staff Photographer
Protesters look towards a line of police in riot gear. Theo Schwartz | Senior Staff Photographer
Protesters burn news stands on K street.
Police push back protesters on 12th Ave. John Hamilton | Visual Editor
