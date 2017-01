Elizabeth Lepro / Editor in Chief

Speakers are taking to the stage to talk to the women who are marching on Washington. America Ferrera, a 32-year-old actress, said to the crowd, “the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America.”

Speakers are about to start at Third and Independence.

The crowd is chanting “Thank you Obama” underneath a pink canvas with a uterus printed on it.

“Marchers make no mistake, we are under attack,” Ferrera said.