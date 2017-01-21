close

LIVE: Inauguration Weekend

Downtown, Pittsburgh — 10:48 a.m.

Downtown, Pittsburgh — 10:48 a.m.




Jordan Mondell / Layout Editor
January 21, 2017

Women gather in Downton Pittsburgh for one of two marches taking place in the city.

One of the protesters, Diane Brunke, said, “I’m just here to support other women.”

Women gather in Downton Pittsburgh for one of two marches taking place in the city. Jordan Model | Contributing Editor

Leave a comment.