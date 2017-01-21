Downtown, Pittsburgh — 10:56 a.m.

Eliza Ross, left, and Chloe Coltharp came to the march because "the president that was just elected does not respect women" @ThePittNews pic.twitter.com/6CdkbbA7vb— Jordan Mondell (@snoredan) January 21, 2017
— Jordan Mondell (@snoredan) January 21, 2017
The march is underway in Washington D.C. and was rerouted away from the White House. Secret service estimates one million people are taking part in the Women's March. There's currently disagreement about which way to continue at 17th and H Street.
Here’s an update from Washington D.C. about the start of the march: The procession was scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m, but by 1 p.m., there were too many people to fit on Independence Ave. The entire street was packed for the first mile of the planned procession route. At the one mile mark, a motorcade […]
In front of the capitol @ThePittNews pic.twitter.com/54GApQa22s — John Hamilton (@jham1496) January 21, 2017