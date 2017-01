Stephen Caruso / Online Visual Editor

Arcely Coronado, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is in D.C. with her friend Elliot. She’s here to “stand up for my rights as a 1st generation American” and a women.

Coronado said she knew no Trump supporters, except “possibly my dad” but she didn’t ask because, “I didn’t want to know.”

Buy now she say “we need to hear from [Trump voters] as well”, though she thinks a lack of “facts” contributed to Trump’s win.