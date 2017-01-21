East Liberty, Pittsburgh — 1:27 p.m.

Rebecca Peters reports live from the Our Feminism Must Be Intersectional Rally and March in East Liberty, Pittsburgh.
Jen Petrus, 48, of Pittsburgh, marched in the Intersectional March to “show the racism and oppression here” on Penn Ave. @ThePittNews pic.twitter.com/jNZGU5HWZ2
— rebecca (@peters_becca) January 21, 2017
Music artist LiveFromTheCity, 22, attended the Intersectional March to support black women. “If you support women, you support life.” pic.twitter.com/v2xgJPmwO4
— rebecca (@peters_becca) January 21, 2017
Notes of solidarity posted on the fence surrounding the site of a torn down apartment building in East Liberty. pic.twitter.com/2hH33O9dA2
— rebecca (@peters_becca) January 21, 2017