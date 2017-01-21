Washington D.C. — 1:54 p.m.

Theo Schwarz and John Hamilton / Visual Staff

Here’s an update from Washington D.C. about the start of the march:

The procession was scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m, but by 1 p.m., there were too many people to fit on Independence Ave. The entire street was packed for the first mile of the planned procession route.

At the one mile mark, a motorcade was supposed to lead the protestors, with the celebrities in front. Because of the overflowing crowds, they started walking early with no motorcade leading the way.

At the corner of Constitution and 14th, a second group of marchers joined the official march. Both groups continued marching down Constitution.