Pitt football team adds 23rd member to 2017 recruiting class

Steve Rotstein | Sports Editor

With only 10 days left until National Signing Day, Pat Narduzzi added the 23rd member — and first junior college transfer — to his second full recruiting class as Pitt’s head coach.

Kam Carter, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound defensive tackle, gave his verbal commitment Sunday to transfer to Pitt for the upcoming season. He originally attended Penn State out of high school, redshirting for a year in 2015 before transferring to East Mississippi Community College for the 2016 season.

Carter, who chose the Panthers over offers from fellow Power Five schools Louisville, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, announced his decision via Twitter.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been there for me this past year … next I would like to thank all the haters,” Carter said. “It’s been a good learning experience for both me and my family … with this being said I’m proud to say I am officially committed to playing football for the next few years at the University of Pittsburgh.”

Carter played in 12 games last year for EMCC, the school made famous by the Netflix documentary series “Last Chance U.” He racked up 36 tackles, two sacks and an interception as EMCC rolled to an 11-1 record.

The commitment is a crucial one for the Panthers, as Carter is Pitt’s first defensive tackle among the 23 prospective players in the 2017 class.

With five players already enrolled for the spring semester from the 2017 class, the other 18 verbal commits are still free to change their minds. Recruits for the 2017 class can officially sign National Letters of Intent on Feb. 1.