GALLERY: Women’s March and Rally in Downtown Pittsburgh and East Liberty

Women watch speakers at the Women's March in downtown Pittsburgh. Over 20,000 were in attendence. Matt Hawley | Staff Photographer
A woman shows a sign to traffic passing by on Grant St. Jordan Mondell | Layout Editor
A woman chears in Downtown Pittsburgh. Jordan Mondell | Layout Editor
A woman marches in Downtown Pittsburgh. Jordan Mondell | Layout Editor
Jordan Mondell | Layout Editor
At the same time as the downtown march, a rally, Our Feminism Must by Intersectional, was held in East Liberty. Donny Falk | Staff Photographer
A sign in East Liberty. Donny Falk | Staff Photographer
