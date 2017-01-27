What’s that you say? There’s no steel to mill? Well, we’ll worry about that later. We’ll probably steel it back from China or something.
The only cities that will sound kind of funny are “Tincinnati” and “Tan Tantonio.” Cities such as Tampa and Tallahassee will save so much money during The Renaming. We’re guessing Pittsburgh will soon be the President’s favorite town.
Trump had previously considered moving filming for the current season of “The Celebrity Apprentice” to the White House, but reconsidered after a significant amount of people yelled Twitter. The Reflecting Pool should make a nice skating rink by mid-June, Trump said, according to some anonymous White House staffers.
This one is just in case the first plan doesn’t work — it’s a classic negotiating tactic. He wrote about it in his bestselling book “I Make, Like, The Best Deals.” After all, orange is the new black.
The President once tweeted that he’s never seen a thin person drink Diet Coke. And if recent history has shown us anything, Trump can make completely statistically inaccurate statements, even in the past, and they will retroactively be made true. Alternative fun fact: Pittsburgh is the number one consumer of Diet Coke in the universe.
He’s the owner of America now, which means he owns all of the skyscrapers. It’s basic math. According to some previously confidential dossiers obtained by The Pitt News, even the Gulf Tower is now going to permanently shower Downtown in golden light. And yes, sadly, this rule includes the Cathedral of Learning.
We’ve seen the concept drawings, and they look suspiciously familiar to Michelle Obama’s wardrobe. It’s probably just a coincidence — it’s not like this has happened before, right?
This could be a big one. You can’t even comprehend. The city might careen into a taco shortage, which could lead to very high taco demand but low taco supply — not to brag, but we’ve taken an economics class before. This may later lead to riots and lack of faith in local government, which could quickly turn the ‘Burgh into a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Or not.
…unless they describe Trump as a strong, Adonis-like man-god with big hands and real, 100 percent, absolutely made in America golden locks. Go figure.
Violators will have hell toupee.
