Interactive crime map Jan. 20 – 24

The Pitt News Staff

Jan. 20

8:18 p.m. Bouquet Gardens Building B. 300 S. Bouquet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of harassment. An investigation is pending.



9:22 p.m. Phi Kappa Theta House. Fraternity Housing Complex, University Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

11:51 p.m. Posvar Hall/Forbes Quad. 230 S. Bouquet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for public urination.

Jan. 21

12:43 a.m. 200 Atwood St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a retail theft.

1:46 a.m. Litchfield Towers. 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of stolen laundry. An investigation is pending.

2:28 a.m. Bruce Hall. 3945 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a liquor law violation. One student was referred for judicial action.

7:09 a.m. 100 to 300 block of Oakland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

4:16 p.m. South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with breaking up a large party. Two students were referred for judicial action.

4:54 p.m. Meyran Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for disorderly conduct.

5:33 p.m. 200 Atwood Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a non-affiliated person for defiant trespass, public intoxication and public urination.

7:06 p.m. Off campus, no address given. Pitt police assisted Homestead police with a sexual assault.

7:48 p.m. Cathedral of Learning. 4200 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a homeless non-affiliated person for defiant trespass.

11:55 p.m. Sutherland Hall Lot. 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a non-affiliated juvenile for underage drinking and notified their parents.

Jan. 22

12:47 a.m. McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking and public urination.

2:08 a.m. 3700 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited two students for public urination.

10:45 a.m. Bouquet Gardens Building C. 300 S. Bouquet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief.

3:52 p.m. Forbes Avenue and McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with an assault.

7:32 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police gave an individual a verbal warning for aggressive panhandling.

9:08 p.m. 3600 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a non-affiliated person for public drunkenness.

Jan. 23

11:10 p.m. Sutherland Hall. 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a smell of marijuana. Two students were referred for judicial action.

Jan. 24.

1:43 p.m. Lothrop Hall. 190 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a smell of marijuana. One student was referred for judicial action.

8:52 p.m. Forbes Avenue and McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a homeless non-affiliated person for having an open container.



printPrint