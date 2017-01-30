Injured Pitt student found on Sutherland sidewalk, sent to hospital

An injured Pitt student was found on the sidewalk outside of Sutherland Hall early Saturday morning. Donny Falk | Staff Photographer

Ashwini Sivaganesh / News Editor

A Pitt student is currently receiving treatment at UPMC Presbyterian after they were found injured on the sidewalk outside Sutherland Hall.

Joe Miksch, a University spokesperson, said Pitt police and city police are still investigating the cause of the incident that took place early Saturday morning.

The University did not elaborate on the patient’s condition, and city police spokesperson Sonya Toler deferred to Pitt police for a statement. Pitt police did not respond in time for publication.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



