PWSA recommends customers flush, boil water

Lauren Rosenblatt / Managing Editor

A recent announcement from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority issued a precautionary flush and boil water advisory for Oakland and several other Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

PWSA announced Tuesday that people in any of the 24 affected neighborhoods should allow tap water to run for at least one minute and boil water before use. Residents should do so before using water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth or preparing food.

According to a release from PWSA, the advisory came after tests from a water filtration plant near Highland Park showed low levels of free chlorine. PWSA said in a Tweet they have not found any evidence of bacteria in the water but are taking precautionary measures.

To be safe, boil water for your pets too or give them bottled water. This is all precautionary, we have found no evidence of bacteria. — PGH Water & Sewer (@pgh2o) February 1, 2017

Chlorine in the water is used to remove viruses, bacteria and protozoa. PWSA said boiling water before use will kill any bacteria or organisms in the water.

The water could cause effects such as increased in digestive upset, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, headaches and abdominal pain.

PWSA said in a statement that the precautionary advisory is to “ensure that all drinking water meets regulatory standards,” and they are working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to make sure all regulatory requirements are met.

This story will be updated.



printPrint