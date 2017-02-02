Panthers hire Shawn Watson as new offensive coordinator

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi named Shawn Watson as the Panthers' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2017-18 season. Theo Schwarz | Senior Staff Photographer

After introducing the 26 members of the Pitt football team’s 2017 recruiting class Wednesday, the Panthers revealed the man who will be running the team’s offense in the upcoming season just one day later.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi announced Shawn Watson Thursday as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the 2017-18 season. Watson previously served as offensive coordinator at Texas, Louisville, Nebraska and Colorado, before spending the 2016 season as an offensive quality control assistant at Indiana.

“I am tremendously honored and excited to join the staff at Pitt and be part of what Pat Narduzzi is building there,” Watson said in the press release. “Pat is one of my closest and dearest friends. I’ve known him for a very long time and have always admired the passion and energy he brings to coaching and teaching.”

Watson will be the Panthers’ second straight offensive coordinator with personal ties to Narduzzi.

“Shawn Watson was one of my first mentors in this business,” Narduzzi said in the release. “He sat me down as a young coach and taught me how to work with wide receivers in my first full-time job at Miami in the early 1990s.”

Matt Canada, who left Pitt after the season to take over as offensive coordinator at LSU, coached alongside Narduzzi at Northern Illinois in the early 2000s. Similar to Canada, Narduzzi had long waited for the chance to reunite with one of his old coaching acquaintances.

“Ever since that time, we have always talked about being able to reunite on the same staff again,” Narduzzi said in the release. “I’m really thrilled that the time has finally arrived and he’ll be joining us at Pitt as our new offensive coordinator.”

Narduzzi isn’t just looking forward to making up for lost time with old friends. He says Watson will fit in seamlessly in Canada’s old role as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“As a football coach, he is extremely knowledgeable, an excellent recruiter and will be a tremendous strength in the quarterback room and offensive staff room,” Narduzzi said in the release. “I’m really looking forward to having Shawn and his wife Anita join us in Pittsburgh.”

Watson, meanwhile, is excited to be part of the program that Narduzzi and his staff have built in just two years at Pitt.

“Pat and his staff have accomplished so much in such a short period of time at Pitt,” Watson said in the release. “I can’t wait to join them, meet our players and get ready for spring ball.”



