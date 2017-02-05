Interactive crime map: Jan. 26 – Feb. 3

The Pitt News Staff

Jan. 26

3:03 p.m. Public Safety Building, 3412 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police reported a stalking incident where the victim reported she was being stalked by another student at various locations on campus. The victim has not contacted police or filed a report.

8:50 p.m. Nordenberg Hall, 111 University Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a student on charges of simple assault and harassment.

11:09 p.m. Nordenberg Hall, 111 University Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

Jan. 27

12:51 a.m. Litchfield Tower C 3990, Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

10:07 p.m. 300 block of McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a robbery. One suspect was taken into custody.

Jan. 28

12:35 a.m. Sutherland Hall, 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a non-affiliated person with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

1:54 a.m. Litchfield Tower C 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited two students for underage drinking.

8:03 p.m. McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a criminal trespass. A suspect was taken into custody.

11:48 p.m. South Bouquet at Joncaire streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police reported an alcohol law violation. One student was referred for judicial action.

Jan. 29

12:25 a.m. Bates Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a stabbed individual. There is no investigation.

1:57 a.m. Bates Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person on charges of driving under the influence.

2:03 a.m. Litchfield Tower A, 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

8:28 a.m. Darragh and Dunseith streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a criminal mischief.

12:59 p.m. 100 to 300 block of Oakland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a theft.

4:12 p.m. 3700 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a non-affiliated person for having an open container.

10:32 p.m. Sutherland Hall, 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.

Jan. 30

11:05 p.m. Hillman Library, 3960 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police cited a student for defiant trespass.

Jan. 31

12:30 p.m. Petersen Events Center, 3719 Terrace St., Pittsburgh, PA 15261. Pitt police responded to a report of harassment over the internet. An investigation is pending.

2:52 p.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of harassment. An investigation is pending.

8:26 p.m. Sutherland Hall, 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a criminal mischief.

Feb. 1

9:31 a.m. Robinson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a report of broken car windows. The actor was gone upon arrival. There is no investigation.

4:48 p.m. Pennsylvania Hall, 3825 University Drive C, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a student wanting to file an ethnic intimidation report. An investigation is pending.

Feb. 2

9:59 a.m. 3500 block of Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of an individual who was pushed into a wall. An actor was located but the victim did not want to press charges.

10:19 a.m. Boundary Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a possible assault.

8:50 p.m. Semple Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with an intoxicated student. The student was referred for judicial action.

10:15 p.m. Robinson Street Ext., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. An investigation is pending.

Feb. 3

1:33 a.m. Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person on charges of aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding the police and driving under the influence.

1:47 a.m. Brackenridge Hall, 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a marijuana smell. Two students were referred for judicial action.



printPrint