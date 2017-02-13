Interactive Crime Map Feb. 3 – Feb. 9

The Pitt News Staff

Feb. 3

12:52 a.m. Clapp Hall 4249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of a missing laptop. An investigation is pending.

3:56 p.m. Wellness Center 119 University Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of a counterfeit $20 bill.

8:02 p.m. Litchfield Towers Lobby 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a criminal mischief.

9:27 p.m. South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a liquor law violation. One student was referred for judicial action.

11:29 p.m. Louisa Street and McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of an individual being approached by an aggressive panhandler.

Feb. 4

12:33 a.m. 100-300 Oakland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

1:55 a.m. Amos Hall 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a nonaffiliated person with public drunkenness.

3:36 a.m. Holland Hall 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

2:18 p.m. 18 Melba Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.

Feb. 5

12:00 a.m. Phi Kappa Theta House 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a liquor law violation. One student was referred for judicial action.

12:22 a.m. Forbes Avenue and Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a retail theft.

1:05 a.m. Bouquet Gardens, Building D 307 Oakland Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a drug law violation. Five students were referred for judicial action.

1:34 a.m. Lothrop Hall 190 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

2:45 a.m. Lothrop Hall 190 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

2:50 a.m. Brackenridge Hall 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

2:46 a.m. SkyView Apartments 3333 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a University student.

4:19 a.m. Litchfield Tower B 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

11:15 a.m. 200 block of Coltart Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a domestic disturbance.

3:06 p.m. Hillman Library 3960 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of a criminal mischief.

Feb. 6

2:49 a.m Bouquet Gardens, Building A 300 S. Bouquet St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited an affiliated person for public drunkenness.

12:19 a.m. 100-300 block of Oakland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a theft by deception.

1:28 p.m. Phi Kappa Theta House 3725 Sutherland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of drug paraphernalia found in plain view. Police confiscated the items and placed them in an evidence locker.

3:53 p.m. No building entered. Pitt police arrested a nonaffiliated person on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm without a license, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, carrying a prohibitive offensive weapon, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, driving under the influence and restriction of alcoholic beverages.

Feb. 7

12:58 a.m. Sutherland Hall 3725 Sutherland Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a criminal mischief.

2:34 a.m. Litchfield Tower C 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of graffiti. An investigation is pending.

Feb. 8

5:15 p.m. Hillman Library 3960 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of a missing iPad. An investigation is pending.

5:37 p.m. Litchfield Tower B 3990 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of theft by extortion. An investigation is pending.

8:04 p.m. South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a burglary. An investigation is pending.

Feb. 9

5:07 a.m. Lothrop Hall 190 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Pitt police responded to a report of theft by deception. An investigation is pending.



