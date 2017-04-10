Former Pitt PG Justice Kithcart Transferring to Old Dominion

Former Pitt point guard Justice Kithcart is transferring to Old Dominion University. Anna Bongardino | Staff Photographer

Justice Kithcart is the first of the five departing players — not including the four graduating seniors — from last year’s Pitt men’s basketball team to find a new home.

Kithcart announced Monday afternoon via Twitter he will be transferring to Old Dominion University, a member of Conference USA.

“Moving to the 757 like I’m the answer,” Kithcart wrote on Twitter, referring to Old Dominion’s area code in Norfolk, Virginia, as well as Hall of Fame guard Allen “The Answer” Iverson, who hails from the same area code in Hampton, Virginia.

Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings dismissed Kithcart from the team March 3, prior to the Panthers’ regular season finale against Virginia. A Pitt Athletics press release cited the reason for Kithcart’s dismissal as “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Kithcart — a 6-foot-1, 185-pound point guard — appeared in 29 out of 30 games while making two starts for the Panthers as a true freshman during the 2016-17 season. He averaged 1.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

The Durham, North Carolina, native scored a career-high nine points on three 3-pointers in Pitt’s win over Boston College Feb. 8, but only scored a total of two points in his other 15 ACC appearances.



