GALLERY: Pitt football’s Spring Game

After Wednesday’s draft, Pitt’s Gold Team defeated the Blue Team in the annual Spring Game held at Heinz Field Saturday, April 15. Quadree Henderson racked up 137 yards and a touchdown for the Gold Team in a 23-14 win.
Senior cornerback Avonte Maddox (14) breaks up a deep pass by quarterback Max Browne on the first play of the game. Anna Bongardino | Staff Photographer
Legendary Pitt wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald chats with Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi on the sideline at Pitt’s Spring Game. Anna Bongardino | Staff Photographer
Max Browne (4) completed 13 of 28 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in his first action in a Panthers uniform. Anna Bongardino | Staff Photographer
Anna Bongardino | Staff Photographer
Anna Bongardino | Staff Photographer
Chawntez Moss (26) was one of few brights pots for the Blue Team, rushing for 59 yards on eight carries at Saturday’s Spring Game. Anna Bongardino | Staff Photographer
