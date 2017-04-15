GALLERY: Pitt football’s Spring Game

Henderson shines as Gold team defeats Blue at Pitt’s Spring Game, 23-14

The Pitt football team will enter the 2017 season without either star running back James Conner or quarterback Nathan Peterman, who both left the Panthers for the NFL Draft. But junior wide receiver Quadree Henderson showed why Pitt will still be an explosive offense by dazzling during Saturday’s annual Blue-Gold Spring Game at Heinz Field. With both […]