GALLERY: Pitt football’s Spring Game

GALLERY: Pitt football’s Spring Game




Anna Bongardino | Staff Photographer
April 15, 2017

After Wednesday’s draft, Pitt’s Gold Team defeated the Blue Team in the annual Spring Game held at Heinz Field Saturday, April 15. Quadree Henderson racked up 137 yards and a touchdown for the Gold Team in a 23-14 win.

 



