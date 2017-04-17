Glick, Newkirk, Palmer win at Louisville Invitational

The Pitt track and field team traveled to Kentucky last weekend for the Louisville Invitational. Anna Bongardino | Staff Photographer

Dominic Campbell | Staff Writer

The Pitt track and field team traveled to the Bluegrass State this weekend for Louisville Invitational.

In the city famous for the Kentucky Derby, first-year Drew Glick, junior Quadaisha Newkirk and senior Desmond Palmer ran well in this weekend’s meet, with all three completing the weekend with individual event wins.

Glick’s won the 800-meter race, as he notched a personal-best time of 1:53.35 seconds during his run. Junior Panther Nate Sloan came in second place in the same event with a time of 1:53.47.

Newkirk ran by the competition in the 400 hurdles with a personal-best time of 59.48 in the event.

Palmer crossed the finish line in 13.79 seconds in the 110 hurdle sprint, earning first-place honors over ACC and Big Ten competition.

Junior Andin Fosam continued her excellent year in the hammer throw with a toss of 61.31m. This spring, Fosam has become the best women’s thrower in school history after hurling the hammer 61.67m at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational March 24. Her throw this weekend was good enough for a second-place finish and was only half a meter off breaking her own record.

Other Panthers, while not victorious in their events, finished the weekend with the fastest times of their Pitt careers.

Seniors Joshua McDonald, Brylan Slay and Palmer and junior Jamaree Murray ran the 4×400 relay in 3:09.39, which was the Panthers’ season-best in the event.

Senior Chris Pastore and sophomore Matt McGoey impressed in their respective distance events, with both setting personal records and finishing in fifth. Pastore ran the 3000 steeplechase in a time of 9:39.92 while McGoey finished the 1500 with a time of 3:47.99.

Senior Ariel Pastore-Sebring finished as the runner-up in the 5000 with a time of 17:37.37 and junior Kelly Hayes ran a 10:58.98 in the 3000 steeplechase, good enough for a third-place finish and a season-best time.

The Panthers continue their season next week in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the Virginia Challenge, which will take place April 21 and 22.





