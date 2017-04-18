Gallery: Politicians, NFL players join family to remember Dan Rooney

Friends, family, politicians, NFL owners and players remembered the life of Dan Rooney, the former Steelers chairman and U.S. Ambassador to Ireland who passed away Thursday at 84. The funeral was held Tuesday morning at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland.
Art Rooney II (left), Steelers president and son of Dan Rooney, departs a limousine with other members of the Rooney family. John Hamilton | Contributing Editor
Mourners enter the doors of Saint Paul. John Hamilton | Contributing Editor
Former President Barack Obama, who named Rooney the U.S. Ambassador in 2009, departs the side entrance of the church following the service. John Hamilton | Contributing Editor
A motorcade drives down Fifth Avenue toward the church. Obama and former Secretary of State John Kerry attended the service. John Hamilton | Contributing Editor
Pallbearers carry the casket of Dan Rooney into Saint Paul Cathedral before his funeral Tuesday morning. John Hamilton | Contributing Editor
Steelers wide reciever Antiono Brown (left) and Steelers linebacker James Harrison (right) greet each other on the church steps before the service. John Hamilton | Contributing Editor
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald arrives at the church. John Hamilton | Contributing Editor
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones attended Tuesday’s service. New York jets owner Woody Johnson also attended. John Hamilton | Contributing Editor
