The Pitt News Staff

1. Jason Peters relieved of duties

This was the top story of the academic year. An incident that occurred during the wrestling team’s trip to Evanston, Illinois, involving escorts from Backpage.com resulted in the firing of Pitt’s wrestling coach and a number of unexplained absences from the mat.

2. Sandusky saga has no place at Pitt-Penn State game

Former sports editor Dan Sostek penned a column before the Pitt vs. Penn State football game arguing against using Jerry Sandusky’s history of sexual abuse as a taunt. Using sexual assault as a way to trash talk another school is disrespectful to survivors, he argued, and a bad look for Pitt.

3. Pitt student stuck between buildings

To kick off the new school year, Pitt made national news after a student leaped from the roof of a building on the 3700 block of Forbes Avenue to the next building but did not make it — but was luckily fine. Emergency services had to break a wall in Qdoba on Forbes to get the student out and the restaurant closed for a couple of months to fix the damage. A mural of the fateful hole in the wall commemorated the bizarre night.

4. No more walk-ins at gravel lot

The owner of the legendary pre-game gravel lot frequented by Pitt student tailgaters announced early in the season that he would no longer allow walk-in pre-gamers. PG Public Parking, owner of the lot on Western Avenue and Fulton Street, said it would only allow cars with four people or fewer, and raised the price of parking from $40 to $60.

5. Stop straightening gay bars

Junior culture writer Brandon Marx wrote about his personal experience witnessing more straight individuals going to Pittsburgh gays bars over the course of his college career. His hot take — that the once safe places have become saturated with straight people looking to party — generated debate on social media.



