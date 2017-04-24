Pitt student dies after falling off Central Oakland roof

Caroline Bourque and John Hamilton | The Pitt News Staff

A 21-year-old Pitt student died Friday night after falling off a roof in Central Oakland.

Colin Montesano was a junior pre-med student studying biology and an undergraduate researcher in the department of biological sciences. He graduated in 2014 from Webster Schroeder High School, in Webster, New York — a suburb of Rochester.

According to Sonya Toler, a spokesperson for the city police, he fell 20 feet between two apartment buildings on the 200 block of Meyran Avenue. Paramedics transported him to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the fall occurred at 8:44 p.m. Montesano was pronounced dead less than two hours later at the hospital. The death was ruled an accident.

In light of the sudden incident, several members in the local community have posted photos and messages about Montesano online, and his family created a gofundme page to support medical expenses and funeral costs.

Tyler Gokey — who played hockey with Montesano in high school — remembers Montesano as a clutch goalie who was always smiling.

“Colin was kind of quiet in the locker room but he always had a smile on his face,” Gokey said. “He had some really funny one-liners that always had me laughing. He was a really smart kid as well.”

The University released a statement Saturday, reminding students that counselors can be reached at 412-648-7930.

“The University community is saddened by the death of our student, Colin Montesano,” the statement reads. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and all who knew him.”



printPrint