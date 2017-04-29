Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman drafted by Buffalo Bills

Ryan Zimba | Sports Editor

The Buffalo Bills selected Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman with the 28th pick in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Peterman waited longer than expected — NFL.com projected that he would be picked in the third or fourth round.

This past year, the Panther offense became the highest-scoring unit in Pitt football history, and Peterman was at the center of the success. The Jacksonville, Florida native threw 2,855 yards and 27 touchdowns — eight of which came in the team’s wins over Clemson and Penn State.

Peterman started his college career at the University of Tennessee, but was never able to work his way into a starting role. After graduating in three years, he transferred for his last two years of eligibility.

Jim Chaney — Pitt’s offensive coordinator at the time — previously coached Peterman at Tennessee. They built a strong relationship in their time together, which was one of the reasons he committed to Pitt in January 2015. After the first few games of Pitt’s 2015 season, he beat out quarterback Chad Voytik for the starting job, a position he never lost.

At Pitt, Peterman led the team to back-to-back 8-4 regular seasons, the program’s best record since 2009. The team earned a bowl invitation in both years, going to the Military and Pinstripe Bowls in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

“I think Buffalo got an incredible steal in Nathan,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said on Twitter. “He is a highly intelligent player and leader … He played a major role in orchestrating one of the nation’s most explosive offenses. Nathan will be a great asset on and off the field for the Bills.”



