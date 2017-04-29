Pitt offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty drafted by Giants

Bisnowaty celebrates with Pitt students after the team's 42-39 win over Penn State on Sept. 10. Jeff Ahearn | Senior Staff Photographer

Ryan Zimba | Sports Editor

The New York Giants selected Pitt offensive lineman Adam Bisnowaty with the 16th pick in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound offensive lineman grew up in nearby Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania. He was a four-time letterman in high school and enrolled in Pitt prior to the 2012 season.

After redshirting in his freshman year, Bisnowaty started eight games in 2013, missing the last four due to a back injury. It was the first of several injuries Bisnowaty would suffer — he missed games in the 2014 and 2015 seasons due to injury as well.

He was selected to the All-ACC first team in his junior and senior seasons and made the All-ACC Academic team in each of his four years in the conference.

Bisnowaty is the fourth Panther player pick in the draft, behind running back James Conner, offensive lineman Dorian Johnson and quarterback Nathan Peterman.

“Adam has all the qualities you want in an offensive lineman: toughness, intelligence, and relentlessness,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said on Twitter. “We are excited that Adam is a member of the New York Giants.”



