Los Angeles Rams select Pitt defensive end Ejuan Price

Ejuan Price led the Pitt defense this season with 13 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss. | Courtesy Pitt Athletics

Ryan Zimba | Sports Editor

The Los Angeles Rams selected Pitt defensive end Ejuan Price with the 16th pick in the seventh round of the NFL draft.

Price is the fifth Pitt player to be picked, making this the most successful draft for the program since 2011, when six Panthers were selected.

The 6-foot, 255-pound lineman first arrived at Pitt in 2011 and immediately made his presence felt, starting all 13 games in his freshman year.

But injuries interrupted his career in his sophomore year — he missed the entire season with a pectoral injury. One year later, he missed half of the 2013 season due to a back injury suffered against Old Dominion. His back recovered during the offseason, but prior to the start of the 2014 season he injured his chest, forcing him to miss another year.

He recovered and made his way back in 2015 — recording 11.5 sacks on his way to garnering first team All-ACC honors. Due to his injuries, the NCAA granted him a sixth year of eligibility, allowing him to return in 2016.

Price led the Panthers’ pass rush in his senior year, accumulating 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. He was one of the keys to Pitt’s 42-39 win over Penn State on Sept. 10, forcing two fumbles by Nittany Lions quarterback Trace McSorley.

“I’m really thrilled Ejuan was selected by the Rams and gets to reunite with fellow Panther Aaron Donald,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said on Twitter. “Ejuan’s production just jumps out at you and I’m certain that’s what impressed the Rams … He is a definite steal for Los Angeles.”



