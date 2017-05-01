close
Pitt men’s basketball names Matt Woodley special assistant coach

Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings continues to add to his coaching staff with the addition of Matt Woodley as new special assistant coach. TPN File Photo



Mackenzie Rodrigues | Assistant Sports Editor
May 1, 2017

The Pitt men’s basketball team continues to increase its ranks, but this time it’s with a new coach instead of a new player. Head coach Kevin Stallings announced Monday the addition of Matt Woodley as a special assistant coach.

Woodley’s position requires him to assist with game preparation, practice plans, scouting and the team’s everyday operations.

“[Woodley] has a terrific basketball mind and will be a tremendous addition to our staff,” Pitt head coach Kevin Stallings said in a press release. “His experience at the collegiate level and in the pro ranks will be invaluable to our staff program as we build a winning culture.”

Previously, Woodley spent the last three seasons with the NBA Development League’s Iowa Energy. After being named head coach for the 2016-17 season, Woodley was fired midway through the season.

Woodley also spent three seasons as head coach of the men’s basketball team at Truman State, a Division II university. He went 38-44 while coaching the Bulldogs.

He is joining assistant coaches Tom Richardson, Kevin Sutton and Sam Ferry. Ferry joined the staff in April, replacing former Pitt assistant Jeremy Ballard.

