Interactive crime map: May 1 – May 9

Tuesday, May 2, 2017

12:42 a.m. Meyran Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

10:08 a.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with several judicial referrals.

3:56 p.m. South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a domestic verbal incident.

Friday, May 5, 2017

3:01 a.m. McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with an attempted burglary.

2:14 p.m. Bridgeside II 450 Technology Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Pitt police responded to a report of theft of clothing.

Saturday, May 6, 2017

12:16 a.m. Biomedical Science Tower 3 3501 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a harassment.

2:01 a.m. Chesterfield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for driving under the influence.

10:41 a.m. Meyran Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.

11:52 a.m. 3600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a non-affiliated person for harassment.

11:57 p.m. Sigma Chi 3804 University Drive C, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief.

Sunday, May 7, 2017

12:06 a.m. University Club 123 University Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of a theft of a wallet.

1:44 a.m. Dunseith Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a verbal domestic incident.

9:39 a.m. Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.

Monday, May 8, 2017

3:52 p.m. Fitzgerald Field House Pittsburgh, PA. Pitt police responded to a report of a theft of 14 plants.

4:22 p.m. Hillman Library 3960 Forbes Ave #271, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of an indecent exposure.

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

12:46 a.m. Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a retail theft.



