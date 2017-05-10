Interactive crime map: May 1 – May 9

Tuesday, May 2, 2017
12:42 a.m. Meyran Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017
10:08 a.m. Public Safety Building 3412 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with several judicial referrals.
3:56 p.m. South Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a domestic verbal incident.
Friday, May 5, 2017
3:01 a.m. McKee Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with an attempted burglary.
2:14 p.m. Bridgeside II 450 Technology Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Pitt police responded to a report of theft of clothing.
Saturday, May 6, 2017
12:16 a.m. Biomedical Science Tower 3 3501 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of a harassment.
2:01 a.m. Chesterfield Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for driving under the influence.
10:41 a.m. Meyran Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.
11:52 a.m. 3600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police cited a non-affiliated person for harassment.
11:57 p.m. Sigma Chi 3804 University Drive C, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief.
Sunday, May 7, 2017
12:06 a.m. University Club 123 University Pl, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of a theft of a wallet.
1:44 a.m. Dunseith Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a verbal domestic incident.
9:39 a.m. Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a burglary.
Monday, May 8, 2017
3:52 p.m. Fitzgerald Field House Pittsburgh, PA. Pitt police responded to a report of a theft of 14 plants.
4:22 p.m. Hillman Library 3960 Forbes Ave #271, Pittsburgh, PA 15260. Pitt police responded to a report of an indecent exposure.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
12:46 a.m. Atwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Pitt police assisted city police with a retail theft.
printPrint