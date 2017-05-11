Pitt football lands 6-foot-3 quarterback Nick Patti

After signing 24 players for the 2017 recruiting class, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is beginning to build his 2018 group. TPN File Photo

Mackenzie Rodrigues | Assistant Sports Editor

The Pitt Panthers football team received its second commitment of the 2018 recruiting class with New Jersey native Nick Patti announcing his decision Wednesday afternoon via Twitter.

“I am pleased to say that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Pittsburgh,” Patti said on Twitter.

Patti is a 6-foot-3 quarterback from St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey. According to the Scout.com analysis of Patti, his strengths lie in decision-making, running ability and technique. Scout also has him rated as a 3-star prospect.

Patti threw for 1,737 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in the 2016-17 season, according to Maxpreps.com.

He joins Jay Symonds, Pitt’s first commit of the 2018 recruiting class.

More players can be expected to commit in June. The recruits of the 2018 class will have several months to change their minds, but can officialize their commitments by signing their National Letters of Intent Feb. 7.



