Pittsburgh Steelers sign Pitt LB Matt Galambos

Ryan Zimba | Sports Editor

Pitt linebacker Matt Galambos became the 13th Panther signed by a NFL team after the Pittsburgh Steelers gave him a contract Sunday following the team’s rookie minicamp.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed the signing on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker first came to Pitt in 2013, playing in all 13 games as a freshman and recording 38 tackles and a fumble recovery. He worked his way into the team’s starting lineup in 2014, improving on his first year by collecting 72 tackles.

He became more of a rushing threat when coach Pat Narduzzi arrived in 2015, sacking opposing quarterbacks five times. It marked the first five sacks of his college career and he finished the season tied for second on the team in the department.

While his production in the backfield went down in his senior year, he was as effective as ever, tallying 85 tackles and three fumble recoveries.He made one of the team’s biggest plays of the year in Pitt’s 43-42 upset win over Clemson when he stopped running back Wayne Gallman on 4th-and-1 with 58 seconds remaining.

Galambos was elected to the ACC All-Academic Team in his senior year and ranks 19th all-time in tackles at the school with 283.

He is the fourth Pitt player to be picked up by the Steelers, joining running back James Conner, tight end Scott Orndoff and defensive back Terrish Webb.



