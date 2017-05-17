Pitt OL Alex Bookser charged with DUI

Alex Bookser likely faces a suspension after becoming the third Pitt player to be charged with a DUI under coach Pat Narduzzi. John Hamilton | Editor-in-Chief

Mackenzie Rodrigues | Assistant Sports Editor

Pitt redshirt junior offensive lineman Alex Bookser was arrested Sunday morning on numerous charges, including driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Pitt Police arrested Bookser at 12:51 a.m. on Meyran Avenue after a chase ended when he crashed into the Loeffler Building. He has a preliminary hearing on June 26.

Police also charged Bookser with reckless driving, careless driving, an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle, failure to drive at a safe speed, failure to obey stop signs or yield signs and operating a vehicle without an official certificate.

Head coach Pat Narduzzi released a statement regarding Bookser’s arrest.

“We are extremely disappointed in the circumstances Alex put himself in, and others, because of his poor decision making,” Narduzzi said in the statement. “He has expressed to me his extreme regret and disappointment in himself. Alex understands the importance of accountability when a mistake of this gravity is made. We are committed, as is Alex, to ensuring his actions and judgement will be better moving forward.”

Bookser — a native of nearby Mt. Lebanon — is the third Pitt football player charged with a DUI in the past three years. Prior to the 2015 season, Narduzzi suspended defensive end Rori Blair and former wide receiver Tyler Boyd one game for their actions.

An ACC All-Academic selection, Bookser has played in each of Pitt’s games the past two seasons, becoming a starter this past season. He earned an honorable mention on the All-ACC team and was prepared to start this upcoming season.



